South Sudan's vice president arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. South Sudanese Vice President Taban Deng Gai and his delegation have arrived in St. Petersburg to attend the Russia-Africa Summit, as their flight landed at Pulkovo airport, TASS reported on Wednesday.

South Sudan is the newest internationally recognized state, as its declaration of independence was signed in July 2011.

Last September, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol touched upon the situation in South Sudan and the prospects for a final resolution of the internal conflict in light of the decision made by the parties to extend the transitional period in the country until July 2025.

Russia reaffirmed its support for the efforts of the South Sudanese government and the African community, represented by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to restore peace and ensure stability and security in South Sudan.

In addition, Russia and South Sudan indicated an interest in bilateral partnership in a wide range of areas, including a deeper political dialogue and stronger cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."