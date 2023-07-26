Medvedev highlights need for active defense to counter ongoing cyberwar against Russia

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia should develop ways to minimize attacks on domestic resources given that a real war is now underway against the country in cyberspace, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"All manner of challenges and threats in this field have increased dramatically since the start of the special military operation. A real war has been unleashed against Russia in cyberspace," Medvedev pointed out in an address to participants in a strategic session conducted by Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom.

He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier set the goal of "overcoming dependence on imported software and equipment as soon as possible." "We need to actively improve domestic technologies and all of our products, making sure that they function in the safest possible way and are capable of [blocking] or at least minimizing attacks in cyberspace," Medvedev noted.

According to him, "sanctions pressure on the part of unfriendly countries keeps growing." The sanctions and cyberattacks "require active efforts to protect critical information infrastructure," he stressed.

Medvedev believes that Rosatom has a special role to play in protecting critical information infrastructure as a research and production facility has been created on the basis of the nuclear power operator, which will develop and manufacture so-called trusted software and hardware.

"Our common goal is to effectively coordinate the work of all relevant agencies, services, organizations, large corporations and the academic community and provide support for the necessary activities and decisions in terms of state programs and national projects," Medvedev said. In his view, "it is crucial for ensuring the country’s security and stable development, as well as the well-being of millions of its citizens."