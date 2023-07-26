NATO interference to delay settling in South Caucasus — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is confident that the meddling by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will significantly push back the settlement in South Caucasus and bring destabilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As for the issue of interaction between Armenian officials and the Pentagon, then we see that NATO countries, including the US and Turkey, display heightened interest in South Caucasus. We are confident that the alliance’s involvement in the region’s affairs will bring destabilization and will push back the full-fledged, full-format, robust peaceful settlement for a long time," she said.