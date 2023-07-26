Chad's delegation arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Chad’s delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mahamat Saleh Annadif, has arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian embassy in Chad said in December 2022 that Moscow expected the country’s Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources told TASS that Chad had faced strong pressure from the West ahead of the St. Petersburg event and had to lower the level of participation.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event, themed "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019.