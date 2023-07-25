Amendments to bar conscripts from leaving Russia after draft notices posted in register

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian nationals who are subject to mandatory military service and receive draft notices will be barred from leaving the country effective the day their notices are posted in the official register of legal documents served, according to amendments made upon the second reading of a bill that had initially called for allowing fathers raising three or more minor children to sign contracts enabling them to remain in the mobilization reserve.

Relevant amendments will be made to the federal law "On the Procedure for Leaving and Entering the Russian Federation."

Under the current rules, Russian citizens who are subject to mandatory military service and receive draft notices are prohibited from leaving the country effective on the day the notice is deemed to have been served by law. The new rules clarify that such draftees will be barred from traveling overseas effective from the date their respective draft notices have been duly posted in the register of legal documents served.

The bill also states that the ban on leaving Russia will be in effect as a temporary measure aimed at ensuring that the citizens in question actually show up at their conscription offices, and will apply from the day their draft notices are sent out, specifically to the addresses where prospective conscripts work or study, up until when the documents are duly served. Conscription offices will issue bans on conscripts leaving the country on the day that the respective draft notices are sent out.