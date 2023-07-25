Russian lawmaker documents attempts to discredit decision to hold elections in new regions

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs has documented attempts by unfriendly countries to discredit the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision to hold elections in Russia’s new regions, commission chairman Vasily Piskaryov said.

"The commission has recorded numerous attempts by various agencies from unfriendly countries to discredit the CEC’s decision to call elections in the new regions of the Russian Federation. Foreign agents and undesirable extremist organizations are increasing their attempts to spread destructive content," he pointed out, according to a statement on the commission’s Telegram channel.

According to Piskaryov, lawmakers found "evidence of instances of pressure being put on voters and election commission members by foreign non-governmental organizations, which the commission reported to law enforcement agencies."

In addition, "appropriate measures based on Russian law will be taken" in response to all reported instances of interference in the electoral process. "If necessary, we will suggest taking legislative and other steps," the statement added.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation. More than 4,000 election campaigns for various public offices are expected to take place across 85 regions of Russia. As many as 21 regions will hold direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on members of local legislative assemblies. The future holders of over 34,000 political offices will be determined.