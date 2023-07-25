Russian delegation led by defense chief Shoigu to visit North Korea July 25-27 — top brass

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will visit North Korea on July 25-27 to take part in festive events marking the 70th anniversary of the DPRK’s Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"On July 25-27, a Russian delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu will visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to attend festive events marking the 70th anniversary of the North Korean people’s Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953," Russia’s Defense Ministry said, adding that the visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral military ties and mark an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries.