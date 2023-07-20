Those wishing to sow discord between Russia, Latin America doomed to failure — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Those who hope to sow discord between Russia and Latin American countries could not and will not be able to do so, as relations between the countries only strengthen, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

Commenting on the summit of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Brussels, the spokeswoman said: "As far as relations between Russia and Latin America are concerned, those who hoped to sow discord between us have not succeeded and will not succeed." "We share good traditions of mutual sympathy, readiness for equal interaction and mutually beneficial dialogue on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law, first of all, mutual respect, consideration of each other's interests and understanding of modern world realities, and all this will only strengthen," she added.