Kremlin warns about risks to continue grain deal without Russia

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Attempts to continue the grain deal without Russia’s participation will lead to risks because the grain corridor is close to the combat operations zone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

This issue "needs a comment" from the Russian military because it refers to the zone immediately close to the combat operations area. "Certain risks appear there without relevant security guarantees. Therefore, if anything is formalized without Russia, these risks should be addressed. We cannot say in this regard to what extent and what countries are ready to assume such risks," Peskov said.

"Even if we take this zone of implementing the grain deal, there is no secret for anyone anymore; this is an obvious fact that the Kiev regime uses this zone for combat purposes. This is a very important aspect that also should not be forgotten," the Kremlin Spokesman added.