Russia poised to host meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia is poised to organize a trilateral meeting of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to focus on the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan for a following trilateral summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are ready to arrange a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss how to implement the agreements at the highest level, including the approval of the peace treaty, in order to subsequently proceed to the Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the above mentioned document," the ministry said.