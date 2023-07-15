Ukraine’s July 14 drone attack targeted Russian nuke plant, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has embarked upon the path of terrorism and the probable target of Ukraine’s drone provocation on July 14 was the Kursk nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"On July 14, an unmanned aerial vehicle fell and exploded in the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located. Thanks to the well-coordinated operation of the air defense forces protecting the station, critically important sites were not damaged. No one was hurt. However, the probable target of Ukraine’s new provocation was exactly the NPP, which again testifies that the Kiev regime has embarked upon the path of using nuclear terrorism methods," the diplomat said.