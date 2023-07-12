Russia shares many peace initiatives — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia shares many of its partners' proposals regarding the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the West and Kiev reject all peace initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru daily.

"We share many proposals of our partners. For instance, such proposals as the observance of the international law and the UN Charter, abandoning the Cold War mentality, settlement of the humanitarian crisis, provision of safety at nuclear power plants, cessation of unilateral sanctions, and refusal from using the global economy for political purposes," Lavrov said.

"At the same time, we have to note the complete unwillingness of [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky’s Western curators meet any form of de-escalation," the minister stated. "The Kiev regime directly and immediately reject possible negotiations on the basis of peace initiatives proposed by China, Brazil and African countries.".