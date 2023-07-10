Russian air defenses intercept five Ukrainian S-200 missiles — top brass

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted five Ukrainian S-200 missiles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted five missiles of the S-200 surface-to-air missile system fired by the Ukrainian military," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Khleborobnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Gorlovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novokrasnyanka and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and an infantry fighting vehicle in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle and two motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of Russia’s western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military equipment in areas near the settlements of Liman Pervyi, Pershotravnevoye and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks and thwarted the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, he said.

Russian forces destroy 85 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 85 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 85 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repelled enemy attacks in that direction near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Karmazinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 275 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 275 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 275 Ukrainian personnel and foreign mercenaries, one tank and four motor vehicles were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Near Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 150 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated about 150 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup East repelled enemy attacks in areas near the settlements of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. Near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops inflicted damage by their well-coordinated actions on the amassed manpower and equipment of the 106th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy lost as many as 150 Ukrainian personnel, five armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and two D-20 howitzers in those directions in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area in past day

Russian forces destroyed over 30 Ukrainian troops and eight vehicles in the Kherson area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 30 Ukrainian personnel and eight motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depots in Kramatorsk, Nikolayev

Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in Nikolayev and Kramatorsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the cities of Nikolayev and Kramatorsk, ammunition depots of Ukraine’s combined battlegroup Kherson and the Ukrainian army’s 56th mechanized brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces destroyed a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 63 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 89 areas, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 453 Ukrainian warplanes, 241 combat helicopters, 4,956 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,615 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,137 multiple rocket launchers, 5,399 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,565 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.