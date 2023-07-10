Russia enjoys unconditional consensus about relations with China — upper house speaker

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. An unconditional, across-the-board consensus exists in Russia concerning the development of relations with China, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A Russian parliamentary delegation is currently on a visit to China.

"I would like to note that there is an unconditional consensus in Russia concerning the development of Russian-Chinese relations. Both within society at large, and with the president, with the government, and with the parliament. We are very glad about this and welcome such active development in various areas of our cooperation," Matviyenko said.

According to the senior Russian official, Russian-Chinese cooperation is in the interests of both countries and is widely supported by the peoples of both nations.

During the meeting, Matviyenko transmitted a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Xi.