Ukraine’s counteroffensive yields no result but destruction on NATO weapons — DPR head

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The first stage of Ukraine’s counteroffensive has yielded no serious results but for the loss of manpower and a lot of combat vehicles supplied to the Kiev regime from NATO countries, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"The notorious, ‘very serious,’ counteroffensive, at least its first stage, has yielded practically no result, but for a lot of destroyed NATO vehicles and enormous losses in manpower," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He did not rule out however that ahead of the NATO summit on July 11-12 Ukrainian troops may take more provocative actions.

"I am sure that any provocative actions can be expected from Ukraine. We see that the [NATO] summit’s price is very high for Ukraine because some important decisions may be made. <…> They [Ukraine] need to demonstrate something before the summit, so, we think that they will resort to false flag attacks. They don’t care for people, that is why, regrettably, this cannot be ruled out," Pushilin stressed.