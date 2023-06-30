Lavrov dismisses claims about Russia plotting false flag operation at ZNPP as `pure lies’

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Kiev’s claims that Moscow is allegedly planning to carry out false flag operations at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are "pure lies," Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday.

"Is it worth commenting on their statements that we are going to blow ourselves up at the nuclear facility? These are pure lies," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister described these latest actions by the Kiev regime as "crazy initiatives." He also resented the way Ukrainian officials have been speaking with their patrons, people on whom he said they were "100% dependent in financial and other aspects."

Besides, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who have spent months at the Zaporozhye nuke plant on a rotating basis are aware of who has been shelling the ZNPP. "These experts, just like IAEA Director General [Rafael] Grossi, know perfectly well who has been shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Lavrov emphasized.

While there has been less shelling of late, these are dangerous games the Ukrainians have been playing, he warned. "We know how good they are at staging various tragedies," Lavrov said, referring to the Bucha incident and the strike that hit the Kramatorsk railway station with what turned out to be a US-made missile.