Russia to respond to attempts at expanding NATO’s influence to Arctic region — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Attempts by Western countries to expand NATO’s influence to the Arctic region demand a response from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday.

"We have always pointed out, and reached a relevant consensus with our colleagues on the Arctic Council, that there are no issues pertaining to the [Arctic] region that require solutions entailing the projection of military force. However, NATO’s appetite is growing. You can see that it has ‘swallowed’ Finland and is now trying to dissuade Sweden from ‘burning the Quran’ so as to more swiftly induct it into the North Atlantic Alliance. These processes do not inspire optimism. We will take them into account by means of our military and technical activities," Lavrov warned, commenting on the situation in the Arctic.