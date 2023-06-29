Kiev’s forces create no bridgeheads near Antonovka Bridge in Kherson area — regional head

GENICHESK, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops created no bridgeheads near the Antonovka Bridge in the Kherson Region, acting Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Ukraine’s media earlier claimed that Ukrainian troops had landed on the left bank of the Dnieper River and gained a foothold with the support of three tanks but could not confirm their presence there.

"The enemy has not created any bridgeheads there [near the Antonovka Bridge] and has no offensive potential," Saldo said.

Russian forces have sunk six boats with over 30 Ukrainian troops attempting to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region in the past two days, he said.

"In the past two days, artillery units from the battlegroup Dnepr have sunk six boats, in which over 30 Ukrainian militants attempted to cross the river to land near the supports of the [Antonovka] bridge on the left bank. Last night, a loaded boat, in which the militants tried to evacuate from under the bridge to the right bank was destroyed," Saldo said.

The situation on the left bank of the Dnieper River remains under the control of Russian troops, the regional head stressed.

On June 27, the acting Kherson Region governor dismissed as false the reports that Ukrainian troops had allegedly managed to gain a foothold near the Antonovka Bridge on the left bank of the Dnieper River. He said that small groups of Ukrainian troops, indeed, had made several attempts to cross the Dnieper on boats and hide under the Antonovka Bridge. Russian troops are delivering fire to thwart the Ukrainian army’s attempts to organize the supply of its small groups hiding on an island under the Antonovka Bridge.