Putin arrives in Derbent for meeting with Dagestan’s head

DERBENT /The Republic of Dagestan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Derbent, where he will hold a meeting on tourism, meet with the head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov and take part in a number of other events.

As Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov will make a report on the implementation of tourism projects in the North Caucasus Federal District. Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will speak on infrastructure support for tourism in the North Caucasian Federal District. Melikov will review the development of tourism infrastructure of Dagestan and the implementation of the urban development program. A traditional exchange of opinions will also take place.