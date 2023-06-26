Macron saw opportunity to deal Russia strategic blow in mutiny — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. French leader Emmanuel Macron saw a chance to realize the threat of dealing Russia a fatal blow in the attempted mutiny on June 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

"Emmanuel Macron <…> was right up there with the United States, as he said something like this, `we are certainly watching the situation with caution, and it is evolving fast, but the main thing we saw - the split, the fragility of the regime and the army - <…> fully justifies our efforts toward continued military support to Ukraine," Russia’s top diplomat said. "Macron clearly saw in the developments an opportunity to realize the threat of Ukraine dealing Russia a strategic blow, a mantra NATO leaders have been holding onto," he maintained.

According to Lavrov, like authorities in Ukraine and Western media, Macron was part of a single "machine" working against Moscow.

"As [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] said in his address on Saturday, the entire Western military, economic and information machine has been set in motion against us," the Russian foreign minister concluded.