Russian UN ambassador says Ukrainian counteroffensive 'suicidal'

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. The counteroffensive from Ukraine's armed forces is fully self-destructive, set in motion with complete disregard for the interests of the Ukrainian people, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"Ukraine's armed forces have been conducting a suicidal counteroffensive against Russian positions for almost a month now, it has already cost them tens of thousands of mobilized men, several hundred pieces of armored hardware, and it is called in Ukrainian society nothing less than the Zaporozhye slaughter, Nebenzya said.

"It is obvious that those in Kiev, who are behind this terrorist attack (Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant blast - TASS), obsessed with this notorious counterattack, set little store on the interests of their people and the future of their country," the diplomat stressed.