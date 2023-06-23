89 Belgorod plants damaged by Ukrainian army shelling since May — regional authorities

BELGOROD, June 23. /TASS/. Eighty-nine plants located in the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky municipal districts in the borderline Belgorod Region have suffered damage from shelling by Ukrainian forces since early May 2023, Deputy Governor Dmitry Gladsky said at a briefing on Friday.

"Since May 5 of this year, the total number of [damaged] plants, for which we have information to date, stands at 89 business entities," Gladsky said. "Plants in the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky municipal districts are among those listed," the official said.

Eleven major businesses are among them, Gladsky noted.