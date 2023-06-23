Senior Russian diplomat hopeful India aware of risks behind US idea to create repairs hub

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that New Delhi is fully aware of the risks inherent in a US proposal to create a maintenance and repairs hub for warplanes and warships in India, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"Of course, I cannot but state that the United States has intensified attempts to bring India into its geopolitical structures. Toward that end, both formal and informal bodies are being set up. Other Western countries, too, have also been seeking closer ties with India," he noted.

When asked to comment on the US plans to build a hub for maintenance and repair of its warships and aircraft in India, Ryabkov said, "I am confident that our Indian partners, being quite experienced and well versed in the intricacies of contemporary global politics, are fully away of the risks that all of this may entail."

The senior Russian diplomat described the ongoing defense cooperation between the United States and India as rather active. "Meanwhile, India has been and remains one of our largest partners in this domain," he insisted.

According to Ryabkov, Russia will continue to deepen its partnership, including defense ties, with India, despite US chicanery. Moscow and New Delhi have been developing a number of lucrative projects of interest to the Indian side, the senior Russian diplomat said.