WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The US is responsible for the developments in Ukraine and it is to reconstruct the country, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday answering a media question.

The American administration "is fully responsible for the developments in Ukraine," he noted. "This is why it is the United States that should reconstruct the country," Antonov was quoted as saying by the Russian embassy’s press service.