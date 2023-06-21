Biden’s 'dictator' swipe at China’s Xi indicative of unpredictable US stance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s remark about Chinese leader Xi Jinping being a "dictator" is indicative of Washington’s unpredictable foreign policy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

When asked to comment on a Reuters report that Biden had called the Chinese president a "dictator," Peskov said: "You know, on the one hand, it [the remark shows] an entirely contradictory manifestation of US foreign policy, which indicates a great element of unpredictability."

"On the other hand, it’s also a continuation of the patronizingly bossy, lecturing tendencies in US foreign policy that have already become unacceptable for a lot of countries, and their ranks keep growing," Peskov added. "Just a few days ago, we saw reports about the US secretary of state’s meetings in Beijing and various conciliatory statements, among other things. And then, there comes an incomprehensible move on the part of the head of state to effectively cancel out [US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s conciliatory gestures]," he noted.

"However, it’s their business. We have our own spoiled relationship with the United States and our own good relationship with China," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

According to Reuters, Biden made the remark in question at a fundraising event in California. Meanwhile, while commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s June 18-19 visit to China on Monday, the US president said that Washington's relations with Beijing were "on the right trail."