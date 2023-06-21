Decision to cancel Astana format meetings on Syria made by Kazakhstan — Russian diplomat

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. The decision to no longer hold meetings on Syria in Astana was made at the initiative of the Kazakh side, a senior Russian diplomat told reporters on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov answered in the affirmative, when asked by a TASS reporter whether the decision was made by Kazakhstan. An alternative venue for discussions on Syria has yet to be decided, he added.

Under a joint statement adopted by Russia, Iran and Turkey following their 20th Astana format meeting on Syria, the three countries decided to meet again in the latter half of 2023. Earlier today, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said the 20th international meeting on Syria, that has just ended in Kazakhstan’s capital, will be the last within the framework of the Astana format.

Commenting on Kazakhstan’s move, Russia’s special presidential representative for the Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, said it came as a surprise to Russia.

"Frankly speaking, the news came as a surprise to us today - about the initiative by the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan to be done with the Astana platform; they seem to expect us to pick another venue for holding these meetings," Lavrentyev said.