LUGANSK, June 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops lost control of some long-term key positions in their failed attempt to attack in the Kupyansk area, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is experiencing difficulties in fulfilling combat objectives … As for offensive actions, the enemy has failed to implement them lately. Moreover, instead of gaining new lines, it has lost some key positions it had held for a long time," the LPR officer said.

Pursuant to the analysis of the frontline situation and orders that Ukrainian troops receive from their military command, "a conclusion can be made that only a fourth of all orders are fulfilled on the scene," Marochko said.

The LPR officer told TASS on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops had attempted to create a bridgehead for an offensive in the Kupyansk direction but Russian forces wiped out enemy manpower and military equipment in a retaliatory strike.