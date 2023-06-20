First Russian-Chinese consultations on biosecurity held in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The first Russian-Chinese consultations on biosecurity were held in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"On June 20, the first Russian-Chinese inter-agency consultations on issues of biological security were held in Moscow. The sides exchanged views on threats to biological security. Special attention was focused on the United States’ military-biological activities and the strengthening of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). They also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of biosecurity," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the meeting confirmed that Russia and China share common approaches to the problems of biological security. "The sides noted the necessity of further close coordination and constructive cooperation both in the bilateral format and within relevant multilateral formats, first of all under the BTWC, within the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the ministry added.