ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The investigation into the work of US biolaboratories in Ukraine continues, as ever more evidence comes to light, the upper house’s speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, who co-chaired the parliamentary commission probing into US biolaboratories in Ukraine, told the media on Friday.

"The parliamentary investigation in accordance with federal law was completed within one year. After that, we in the Federation Council and the deputies of the State Duma, all those who took part in this investigation, have continued to work on the dossier," Kosachev said.

He added that an inter-faction group had been set up in the State Duma. Efforts in this direction continue at the inter-committee level in the Federation Council, too.

"The work continues. No doubt about that. Even more pieces of evidence have been piling up. If at some stage we find it necessary to pool our efforts again or to present the results of this work to the public in some other way, of course that will be done," he concluded.

Russia has repeatedly drawn attention to Washington's military-biological activities in the CIS and in Ukraine. In March 2022, a parliamentary commission was created to investigate the establishment of biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine by US specialists.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a special military operation had uncovered facts of the Kiev regime's emergency cleanup of the traces of the US-funded military and biological program in Ukraine. Information was received from employees of Ukrainian biolaboratories about the urgent elimination of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases on February 24 last year.