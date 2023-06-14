Ukrainian military steps up radio-electronic warfare in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, June 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have stepped up radio-electronic warfare operations in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand With Russian movement, said.

"Radio electronic warfare operations [by Ukrainian forces] have seen a dramatic increase in the Orekhov area of the Zaporozhye frontline. The enemy is trying to jam communication lines and usurp control over our unmanned aerial vehicles," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Rogov stated that the Ukrainian armed forces had suffered great losses while attempting to mount offensive operations in the Vasilyevka and Orekhov-Pologi areas and were now "licking their wounds" and bringing up reserves. He also said that fierce fighting was underway along the line of contact in a salient named after the village of Vremevka.