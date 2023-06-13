Russia almost triples defense production in one year — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia’s defense production increased 2.7-fold over the year, 10-fold - in the most popular areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military reporters on Tuesday.

"Over the year, our production of the main types of weapons increased 2.7-fold, and 10-fold in the most in-demand areas," he said.

Putin added that dozens and hundreds of private Russian companies that previously had nothing to do with the military-industrial complex joined the production of defense products. "We have dozens, hundreds of private enterprises that have never had anything to do with the military-industrial complex and have joined this work," he said.

Putin stated that this normally signals a high level of progress in Russia's real production.