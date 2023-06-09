Russia sees no chance of Central Asia joining Western sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia does not currently see any scenario under which Central Asian nations would join the anti-Russian sanctions, notwithstanding the pressure they are facing from the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Friday.

"I cannot imagine such a scenario right now (where Central Asian countries would impose sanctions on Russia - TASS)," Galuzin said. "I am certain that our Central Asian allies, our friends, have a clear understanding of the importance of the whole spectrum of relations with Russia."

Elaborating, the senior Russian diplomat noted, "I haven’t heard our friends from Central Asia, Russia’s allies, say even once that they support the illegal anti-Russian sanctions, which are regularly imposed by the West."

Galuzin said with confidence that the Central Asian nations "greatly value those large-scale trade, economic and investment ties that are developing despite unprecedentedly severe pressure."

As the deputy foreign minister pointed out, Russia and Central Asian countries are working out how to more actively involve national currencies in mutual transactions, use the Bank of Russia’s system of sending financial messages and develop trade and economic ties.

"Our trade with Central Asian countries surged by nearly 20% last year to more than $40 billion," the senior diplomat said.