Medvedev suggests NATO countries ask their people if they want war with Russia

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has suggested asking the people of the North Atlantic Alliance’s member-countries whether they want to go to war with Russia.

In this way, he reacted to a remark by NATO’s former secretary-general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, about the possibility of sending the alliance’s troops into Ukraine.

"Fogh Rasmussen wasn't a very smart man before. And now he has sunk into a doctrinaire’s dementia. In an interview with The Guardian he stated that even if Banderavite Ukraine doesn't receive an invitation to join NATO in Vilnius, the countries of the alliance will be able to send their troops there. Sort of on their own," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram account.

"Well, have the people of these countries been asked? Who among them wants war with Russia? Do they really want hypersonic strikes on Europe? And what does Uncle Sam think about this? It would affect him too, wouldn't it?" Medvedev added.

On Wednesday, The Guardian newspaper quoted former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (held post from 2009-2014) as saying that some NATO countries might send troops to Ukraine "individually." In his opinion, if Kiev receives nothing at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, Poland and the Baltic states might deploy their forces to Ukraine.