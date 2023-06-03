France a party to conflict on Kiev’s side, cannot be moderator, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. France cannot act as a broker in resolving the Ukraine conflict, as it is a de facto party to this conflict on Kiev’s side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the ‘Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin’ program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

An excerpt from the program was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"France can hardly be defined as a neutral state, which is the one that can claim to be a moderator, such as, say, Brazil, China, or African nations. France can no longer do this because France is a de facto active participant in this conflict, and a participant on the side of Ukraine," Peskov said commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to hold a peace summit on Ukraine in Paris.