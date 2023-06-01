Discussions on ammonia transit through Ukraine under grain deal continue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Discussions on the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine as part of the grain deal are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported citing a source that the UN had invited Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey to begin preparatory work for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine.

"This is one of the issues that is on the agenda with regard to the Black Sea initiative, which so far has not been implemented, has not been carried out. Discussion of this issue (ammonia transit - TASS) continues," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the reports from Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 17 that the grain deal had been extended by 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stated that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented. Moscow demands renewed access of Russian ships to foreign ports, normalization of the situation with dry cargo insurance, reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT interbank payment system and the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.

In connection with the extension of the deal, Moscow expressed the hope that Russia’s conditions will be met, otherwise there is a risk that the agreements will not be extended.