No heavy weaponry or personnel for potential offensive deployed at ZNPP – diplomat

UNITED NAITONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia has never deployed heavy weaponry or ammunition at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), as well as no personnel for launching a potential offensive, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"No attacks have ever come from the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, no heavy weaponry or related ammunition has ever been deployed there. There is also no military personnel that could launch a potential offensive from the station’s territory," he told the UN Security Council.