US incites European yes-men to poke Russia, assuming it can do so with impunity — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Washington is unleashing its European satellites to nip at Moscow’s heels, believing it can get away with anything, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"For now, Washington is egging its European satellites on [to antagonize] the Russian Federation, thinking they can get away with anything," he said in an appearance on the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" television program, according to an excerpt posted on Friday on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel.

According to Lavrov, the US is sorely mistaken in entertaining the deluded belief that its "self-preservation" in any World War III scenario would be ensured by the Atlantic Ocean serving as a buffer zone. "Washington believes that its self-preservation is ensured by the Atlantic Ocean. This also represents a serious fallacy if they [the US] are preparing to bring the world to the very brink of World War III," the top diplomat pointed out.