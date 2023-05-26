What matters for Moscow is that 'a guy with dementia' not elected US president — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The only thing that matters for Moscow is that US voters do not choose a president suffering from dementia during the 2024 election, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

When asked which candidate would be preferable for Moscow, Medvedev replied: "The only thing that matters is that a guy with dementia is not elected."

"But this is possible," he added.

Speaking about electoral chances of former US President Donald Trump, the Russian politician described him as "a nice guy, but a bit of a coward."

"Historically, it was always easier for us to work with the Republicans," he added.

Donald Trump announced his presidential bid in November 2022. Incumbent US President Joe Biden said he would seek re-election on April 25. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the race on May 24.