If Zaluzhny was killed, Ukraine lost 'competent' military leader — DPR official

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have lost a gifted military leader if the reports are true that their commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny was killed or is unable to perform his duties, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said on Channel One television on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian and Ukrainian news media speculated that Zaluzhny might have been killed in a Russian strike.

"In fact, there is no definitive information whether Zaluzhny suffered a wound or was killed. This subject is being strongly hushed up and guarded by Ukrainian propaganda. My understanding is that it’s important for them to keep him in the ranks. I can tell you Zaluzhny is a skilled and experienced officer, and if he is killed or unable to perform his duties, Ukraine loses a very competent military leader," he said.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters on Wednesday that Russia was receiving updates on Zaluzhny’s condition, but wouldn’t disclose any details. Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar denied speculation that Zaluzhny had been wounded. NATO's Military Committee Chairman, Admiral Rob Bauer, stated previously that Zaluzhny refused to participate in a committee meeting of chiefs of staff, even virtually, due to the tense operational situation in Ukraine.

Several days after Malyar's denial, an interview that Zaluzhny gave to a Ukrainian reporter was posted on YouTube. It is unclear when the interview was recorded. Reports that the Ukrainian armed forces’ commander-in-chief may have been wounded and receiving treatment in a hospital continue to circulate in the news media.