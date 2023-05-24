Russia has data on Zaluzhny's condition, but will not disclose it — foreign intel chief

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian government is receiving information about the state of health of Ukrainian top military commander Valery Zaluzhny but would not reveal anything, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course, we receive information, but I cannot guarantee you that this information is 100% reliable. Therefore, I am unlikely to report anything that is beyond the limits of your available knowledge," he said in reply to a question about whether Russia had information on Zaluzhny's condition.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar earlier denied rumors about Zaluzhniy's injury on May 10. Before that, Chair of NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer said that Zaluzhny had refused to participate in a committee meeting at the level of chiefs of general staff even in a video conference format because of the tense operational situation in Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian media have speculated that Zaluzhny or commander of the Ukrainian military’s ground forces Alexander Syrsky might have been eliminated as a result of Russian strikes.

A few days after Malyar's statement, a Ukrainian journalist published an interview with Zaluzhny on Youtube. However, it is unknown when the interview was recorded. Reports that Ukraine’s top military commander may have been wounded and is being treated in a hospital continue to circulate in the media.