Russian prime minister to meet with Chinese president, premier in Beijing

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will continue his visit to the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday, holding a number of meetings in Beijing.

The head of the Russian government arrived in Beijing from Shanghai on Tuesday. He was greeted in the airport by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese Ambassador to Rusisa Zhang Hanhui and Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

The official part of the visit will begin with an official meeting with premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The talks will be held in the extended format. The Russian delegation to the talks will include deputy prime ministers Dmitry Grigorenko, Denis Manturov, Alexander Novak and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Sberbank Board Chairman German Gref and others.

According to earlier reports, the meeting will focus on boosting trade and economic cooperation, with special attention paid to industry, power generation, transport and agriculture. A package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed.

After the meeting, the prime minister of Russia will lay a wreath to the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square and visit the Tsinghua University.

Later in the day, Mishustin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. The two officials last met in March, when the Chinese leader was visiting Moscow.

During his March 20-22 visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping invited the Russian prime minister to visit China as soon as possible to establish close ties with the new Chinese prime minister, who took office earlier that month. Mishustin accepted the invitation and expressed confidence that he would be able to establish a constructive, friendly dialogue with Li Qiang.

Work in Shanghai

The Russian prime minister is visiting China on May 23-24. On the first day of his visit, the premier worked in Shanghai, where he attended the Russia-China business forum.

According to him, mutual trade increased to nearly $190 bln last year. "I am sure that this year, we will reach the level of $200 bln that was set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the future, we will certainly achieve even higher levels," Mishustin said, addressing the forum.

In his opinion, the current situation offers additional opportunities for expanding the presence of Chinese companies on the Russian market and for launching production on the territory of China.

Mishustin invited Chinese partners to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia’s second largest city on June 14-17.

He also visited the petrochemical research institute of the Chinese national petrochemical corporation Sinopec, met with Dilma Rousseff, who is the president of the BRICS New Development Bank, and had a conversation with Russian business people.