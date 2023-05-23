NATO not serious enough about risk of nuclear apocalypse — Medvedev

VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. The North Atlantic alliance does not take the threat of nuclear war seriously enough, thus making a big mistake, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, said on Tuesday.

"NATO is not serious about this scenario. Otherwise, NATO would not have supplied such dangerous weapons to the Ukrainian regime. Apparently, they think that a nuclear conflict, or a nuclear apocalypse, is never ever possible," he said in an interview with the RT television broadcaster. In Medvedev's view, NATO is "wrong and at some point events may take a completely unpredictable turn."

"The responsibility will be placed squarely on the North Atlantic Alliance," he said.

As Medvedev pointed out, no one knows whether the point of no return has been passed.

"No one knows this. This is the main danger. Because as soon as they provide something, they say: let’s supply this, too. Long range missiles or planes. Everything will be all right. But nothing will be fine. We will be able to cope with it. But only more and more serious types of weapons will be used. That’s what the current trend is," he concluded.