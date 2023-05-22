Putin receives report of Ukrainian sabotage group’s attempt to break into Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Service have reported to President Vladimir Putin about Ukrainian saboteurs’ attempt to break into the Belgorod Region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Defense Ministry, the FSB and the Border Service have reported to the Russian president - the supreme commander-in-chief - about a Ukrainian sabotage group’s attempt to break into the Belgorod Region. Work is underway to drive the saboteurs from Russia and eliminate the group. There are enough forces and equipment on the ground to do that," Peskov noted.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Kiev was trying to divert attention from developments in the Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) area. "We understand perfectly well that the goal of such subversive activities is to divert attention from the Bakhmut area and reduce the political impact of Ukraine’s loss of Artyomovsk," Peskov said.

The Belgorod Region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered the region’s Graivoronsky District.