Kremlin unsurprised US finds no Russian interference whenever it looks for any

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The United States has repeatedly failed to find any signs of Russian interference in its affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on Monday’s report by US Special Counsel John Durham who concluded that the FBI should never have launched a probe into ties between former US President Donald Trump and Russia, Peskov said, "This is not the first time that the Americans have launched a thorough, large-scale investigation only to find a lack of any Russian interference [in US affairs]."

Those involved in the probes admit the absurdity of anti-Russian allegations voiced at various government levels in the US, Peskov maintained.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Moscow has "most resolutely" rejected allegations about any connection between Russia and Trump in the past, too.

In a report released on Monday, Durham determined that the FBI used "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" to launch a full investigation into Trump and Russia during the 2016 election.