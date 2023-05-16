Specialists confirmed Kinzhal’s unique parameters — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The unique characteristics of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been confirmed by specialists, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to Ukraine’s claims about allegedly shot down missiles of this type.

"Indeed, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said, and our technical specialists have repeatedly confirmed, that this type of weapon, the Kinzhal missiles, has absolutely unique characteristics. This is really so," Peskov said, while commenting on Ukraine’s claims it had allegedly downed six Kinzhal missiles.

Asked if Kinzhals had been used for strikes against targets in Kiev, the Kremlin spokesman forwarded the question to the Defense Ministry.

"I can't say anything. After all, this is a prerogative of the Defense Ministry. You should ask questions there."