Special force commander refutes reports about Russian troops being surrounded in LPR

LUGANSK, May 4. /TASS/. A Russian special force commander on Thursday refuted media reports about a group of Russian servicemen being encircled near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

In an interview with TASS, Apty Alaudinov, Commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps, said, "We have drawn away certain forces and materiel and we have been consistently destroying those. What they are saying about surrounding a group of 100 people is not true. There are fighters from the Akhmat special force and the 2nd Army Corps over there who have been making consistent progress - actually, we are on Belogorovka soil now."

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainians have been pulling forces and vehicles toward a chalk factory in Belogorovka. "Nothing works out for them <…>, it is just that they were too quick to declare that they have surrounded someone over there," he added.