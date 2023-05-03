Moscow demands Helsinki take measures following attack on Russian consulate — MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Helsinki has sent a note to Finland’s government demanding that the country take measures following an act of vandalism against Russia’s consulate on the Aland Islands, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

She noted that in the early hours of May 1, a group of people had thrown an explosive sound device and some other items onto the consulate’s territory, endangering the lives and health of Russian diplomatic mission staff.

"The Russian embassy in Helsinki sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry demanding that all the necessary measures should be taken to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the proper level of security for the staff and property of the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands," Zakharova pointed out.

Russia expects Finland to properly implement its obligations and take steps to protect consular premises from intrusion and damage, as well as "to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the consular facility or impairment of its dignity.".