Russian embassy school in Poland to work within a few days in new building — diplomat

TASS, April 30. The Russian embassy school in Warsaw will move from the building seized by Poland’s authorities to a new one within a few days, and classes will continue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Now the school is moving to a new building," Zakharova said, adding that "it will take a few days." "Classes will continue," she said in a program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The diplomat stressed that the Russian embassy was working very effectively despite the fact that the number of its staff has been cut to a minimum.

Earlier, Russia’s Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev told TASS that on Sunday the staff of the school at the Russian embassy in Poland were moving equipment out of the building seized by the Polish authorities.

On Saturday morning, the Polish authorities began seizing the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw by force. The teaching staff were told to vacate the building by 07:00 p.m. Moscow time of the same day. Russia’s embassy to Poland described the Polish authorities’ steps as illegal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow deemed the Polish authorities’ intrusion into the Russian embassy school in Warsaw as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland. The ministry pledged that Warsaw’s steps would not remain without Moscow’s harsh response and consequences for Poland.