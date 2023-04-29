Teachers vacate building of Russian embassy’s school in Warsaw – embassy

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. All the teaching staff and personnel, who were on the premises of the Russian school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, have left the building seized by the Polish authorities, Andrey Ordash, Minister-Counselor of the Russian embassy to Poland, told TASS on Saturday.

"The teachers and other staff who lived on the school grounds have vacated the building taking their personal belongings and moved to another facility of the Russian diplomatic mission in Warsaw," he said.

As the diplomat assured, the embassy will ensure that the educational process will keep on going for all the school students.

"We were given seven more days to take the school possessions out," Ordash said.