Medvedev sees no reason for Russia to hold talks with Moldova’s current leaders

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia shouldn’t hold talks with the current leaders of Moldova, who "sold it out to Romania," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

He made the remarks after Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said the government wouldn’t allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to enter the country.

"The local [Moldovan] bosses sold it out to Romania, betraying their Motherland. And there’s no point in talking to them about anything," Medvedev said on Telegram.

The official said no one is going to visit Moldova at the moment. "Maybe later," he said.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in an interview with the TV-8 television channel on April 27 that the country wouldn’t allow the Russian president to visit. When asked whether Putin could come on a visit, Recean answered in the negative.